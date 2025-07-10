Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Acquires 456 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 205.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.47.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average of $86.71. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

