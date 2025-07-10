Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,165 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $31,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $558.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.20. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

