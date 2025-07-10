Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,652 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. LBP AM SA purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,169,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL opened at $67.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.09 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.10%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on XEL

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.