Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,968 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 306.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.97.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $96.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

