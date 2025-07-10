Rogco LP Purchases Shares of 2,441 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Rogco LP bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,863.98. The trade was a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,634 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE PNC opened at $196.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.18. The stock has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

