Critical Review: Williams-Sonoma (WSM) & Its Rivals

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “RETAIL – HOME FRN” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Williams-Sonoma to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Williams-Sonoma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Williams-Sonoma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Williams-Sonoma pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Williams-Sonoma pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 49.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Williams-Sonoma $7.71 billion $1.13 billion 19.70 Williams-Sonoma Competitors $26.26 billion $2.36 billion 17.59

This table compares Williams-Sonoma and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Williams-Sonoma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Williams-Sonoma. Williams-Sonoma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Williams-Sonoma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams-Sonoma 1 11 6 1 2.37 Williams-Sonoma Competitors 173 1318 2029 38 2.54

Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus target price of $176.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.60%. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies have a potential upside of 18.95%. Given Williams-Sonoma’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Williams-Sonoma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Williams-Sonoma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams-Sonoma 14.35% 52.79% 21.64% Williams-Sonoma Competitors 6.52% 33.77% 8.67%

Volatility and Risk

Williams-Sonoma has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williams-Sonoma’s rivals have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Williams-Sonoma rivals beat Williams-Sonoma on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; kids accessories under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and an organic bedding to multi-purpose furniture under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers made-to-order lighting, hardware, furniture, and home decors inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; personalized products and custom gifts under the Mark and Graham brand; and colorful and vintage-inspired heirloom products under the GreenRow, as well as operates a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry under the Outward brand. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

