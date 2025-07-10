Code Waechter LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Code Waechter LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

