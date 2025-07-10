Investments & Financial Planning LLC Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,444,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

MUB stock opened at $104.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

