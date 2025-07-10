Rogco LP Sells 64 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rogco LP cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,544,800,000 after purchasing an additional 649,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,599,000 after acquiring an additional 267,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,584,490,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,684,000 after acquiring an additional 822,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,230,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,036 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $216.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $196.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.75 and its 200 day moving average is $183.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.91.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

