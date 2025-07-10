MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 72 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,189 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $373.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $396.44 and a 200-day moving average of $406.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.08.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

