Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,132 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.91.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $216.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

