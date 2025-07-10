MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,136,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,213,699,000 after acquiring an additional 370,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,704,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,979,695,000 after acquiring an additional 414,710 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,895,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,373,964,000 after acquiring an additional 268,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Galvan Research reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $102.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.38. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

