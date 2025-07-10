Round Rock Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in CVS Health by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in CVS Health by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.4%

CVS Health stock opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $72.51.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.06.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

