Narus Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 952.4% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.31.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Valero Energy stock opened at $149.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $167.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.49 and a 200-day moving average of $128.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

