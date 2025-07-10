Sharpepoint LLC Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sharpepoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Sharpepoint LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 88.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average is $56.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $61.26.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

