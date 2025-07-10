Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.6% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 176,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.4% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE MSI opened at $417.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $416.55 and its 200-day moving average is $433.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $385.17 and a one year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

