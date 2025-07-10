Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

