Narus Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triune Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $178.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

