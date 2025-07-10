AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,144,000 after purchasing an additional 573,310 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,018,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,074 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,893,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,725,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,027 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 171,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.77, for a total value of $64,071,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 221,209 shares in the company, valued at $82,681,287.93. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total value of $12,294,648.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 70,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,069,185.96. This represents a 32.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980 over the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of APP opened at $352.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.42. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $525.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.37.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on APP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AppLovin from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. FBN Securities started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.43.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

