Lbp Am Sa Cuts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,909 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,039,667 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,528,961,000 after buying an additional 487,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,260,178,000 after acquiring an additional 253,078 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,230,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,663,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,588,422,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,338,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,094,000 after acquiring an additional 587,036 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.2%

AMAT stock opened at $195.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.65.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

