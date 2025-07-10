Capital Insight Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 50,296 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,251,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,767,000 after buying an additional 753,880 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 158,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,640,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 866.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $353.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Phillip Securities raised Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

