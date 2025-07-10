Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by POM Investment Strategies LLC

POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 697.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.88.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $117.28 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.57. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

