CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 14,050 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $353.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

