Stonebrook Private Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,138,442,000 after purchasing an additional 784,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,259,516,000 after purchasing an additional 548,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,448,030,000 after purchasing an additional 718,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Baird R W cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.40. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

