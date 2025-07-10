Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 528.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $392.05 on Thursday. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $384.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.78. The company has a market capitalization of $149.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.55.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

