Capital Insight Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,721 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,627,000. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,591.4% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 769,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,689,000 after purchasing an additional 755,957 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,441,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,190,000 after purchasing an additional 753,783 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

