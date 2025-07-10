Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $65,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

