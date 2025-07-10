Astra Wealth Partners LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Astra Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.7% of Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,088,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,312,000 after buying an additional 33,114 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $57.33. The company has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.