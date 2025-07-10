Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,264 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,059,505,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 133.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,206,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,529,000 after buying an additional 1,830,264 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,758,000 after buying an additional 1,718,398 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,592,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 16,346.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 876,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,608,000 after buying an additional 871,405 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $63,078.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,878,938.65. This represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $37,273.86. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,589.53. This represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,386 shares of company stock valued at $380,066. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $162.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.76%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

