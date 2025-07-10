Greenleaf Trust Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

