Hara Capital LLC Sells 1,186 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Hara Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,446,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,952,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,091,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,164 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $551,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,844,000 after acquiring an additional 749,932 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 304.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 913,936 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,465,000 after acquiring an additional 687,971 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEM opened at $117.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $69.72 and a 12-month high of $126.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

