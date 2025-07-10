Alps Advisors Inc. Has $23.59 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Genuine Parts worth $23,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,338,000 after buying an additional 182,965 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 25,583 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 26,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $125.34 on Thursday. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $149.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.41 and its 200 day moving average is $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.