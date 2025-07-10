Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $15,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,517,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 34,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $71.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

