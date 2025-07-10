Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Decreased by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 123,626 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 140,539 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 317,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 265,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%
SCHX opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
