Top Defense Stocks To Watch Today – July 9th

Boeing, BigBear.ai, and GE Aerospace are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is designing, manufacturing, and supplying military equipment, weapons, and related technology. Because these firms rely heavily on government defense budgets and long?term contracts, their revenues tend to be relatively stable even during economic downturns. Investors often consider defense stocks a hedge against geopolitical uncertainty and rising national security spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $9.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,594,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,472,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.99. Boeing has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $228.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.41.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,452,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,285,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 3.46.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE:GE traded up $3.86 on Wednesday, hitting $250.91. 2,223,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,510,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $260.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.07.

