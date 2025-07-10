Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 414,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 253,007 shares in the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 117,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

