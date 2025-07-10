SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

SPEM opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.