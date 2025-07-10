Pineridge Advisors LLC Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pineridge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.2% of Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $573.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $546.83 and a 200 day moving average of $534.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $575.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

