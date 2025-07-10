Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 939 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Code Waechter LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 95,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 236,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 110,266 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $994,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

