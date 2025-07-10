IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $195.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.1%

IQVIA stock opened at $163.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.66. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

