Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 69.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.73.

General Mills Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

