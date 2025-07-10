Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 593 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 61.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. TradeWell Securities LLC. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $507.71 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $422.69 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.93.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.00.

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $1,770,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,041.79. This trade represents a 65.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,323,150. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

