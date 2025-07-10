Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.41 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,287 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $14,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $560,549,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,912,000 after buying an additional 2,150,573 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,500 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 391,951.9% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,215,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 10,137.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,179,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.53.

In other news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,429.16. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $106.46 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.58.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

