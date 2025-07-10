Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $19.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $19,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $67.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $67.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

