Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 7,376 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.3% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $153.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.25.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.65.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

