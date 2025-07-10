Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Rogco LP

Rogco LP cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934,615 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,333,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 228,007 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $561,714,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,144,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,662,000 after acquiring an additional 58,903 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,465 shares in the company, valued at $689,944.80. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CCI opened at $103.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 78.12% and a negative return on equity of 164.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. New Street Research raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.06.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

