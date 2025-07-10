The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $189.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNC. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.11.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $196.29 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,186 shares of company stock worth $1,686,634. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,352,151,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,157 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $306,905,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $299,864,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19,279.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.