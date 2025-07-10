Pineridge Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pineridge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $885,886,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,310 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,120 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12,707.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 230,061.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 819,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,545,000 after acquiring an additional 819,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:EMR opened at $139.82 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.78. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

