Pineridge Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pineridge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $139.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.56 and a 200 day moving average of $127.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $140.19.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

