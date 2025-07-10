iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $223.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

